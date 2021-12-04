Three episodes of the latest Disney+ entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye, have been released so far and the early response has been overwhelmingly positive. As of this writing, the show has a critics score of 92% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Hawkeye clearly hasn’t made the same impression on MCU actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts from the very first Iron Man in 2008 up to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. For her part, the Academy Award-winning actress is wholly unfamiliar.

Paltrow was answering fan questions on her Instagram story recently when she was asked for her thoughts on the new series, which stars her MCU mate Jeremy Renner as the titular hero and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Her response may just have poor Tony Stark rolling over in his grave.

“No, what is that?” Paltrow wrote.

Given her decade-plus involvement with the MCU, one would probably assume that Paltrow was punking her fans here. Alas, this is par for the course where the 49-year-old actress is concerned.

While guesting on Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show in 2019, Paltrow famously argued that she had never appeared in a Spider-Man film, as relayed by Entertainment Tonight. She had, of course, been in Spider-Man: Homecoming two years earlier.

Later that year, Paltrow had this to say about this MCU during an interview with Elle:

“I never read stuff,” she said. “But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Just like Pepper, Paltrow is truly one of a kind.