Gwyneth Paltrow Launches Line Of Magic Sex Pills For Women

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and fruitful association with Marvel Studios. Her performance as Pepper Potts way back in 2008’s Iron Man was widely praised, and she continued to appear as Potts in the MCU in various movies, culminating in her kickass appearance in full armor as Rescue in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. And now she has a new line of magical sex pills for women called DTF.

Let’s provide a bit of context, though. For those not keeping up with the weird world of alternative women’s health and beauty, Paltrow has become increasingly focused on her company Goop, which frequently pops up in the news because it sells some seriously bonkers products.

For example, you can buy the Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace for $149, a piece of jewelry that doubles as a vibrator and is perfect for a “night out or a night in.” You can also get advice on the best way to steam your vagina (actual doctors strongly advise you don’t), pick up a $27 bottle of Psychic Vampire Repellent Protection Mist, or maybe consider buying a $3,490 gold dildo for that special someone in your life.

Now you can add DTF to that line-up. I’ll let Paltrow take over in describing what’s in it:

First up, Libifem fenugreek extract, which has been clinically studied to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women and provide support for symptoms of menopause. Next, shatavari, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used in Ayurveda to support female health. And for mood support, saffron extract.

DTF costs $55 a bottle for 60 capsules, and they recommend you take two capsules daily – so basically you’ll get through these in about a month. Goop is also legally required to say that their claims have not been evaluated by the FDA and that the product is “not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

I’m betting that whatever impact Gwyneth Paltrow‘s pills have is almost entirely down to the placebo effect. After all, if you’ve got sexual hang-ups, putting your faith in two magic beans might well help you out… if you believe in them.