Gwyneth Paltrow Says Kissing Robert Downey Jr. Was Like Kissing Her Brother

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are the first couple of the MCU, with the duo falling in love over Iron Man and its sequel, and their relationship reaching new places in subsequent films, culminating with the birth of their daughter, Morgan, in Avengers: Endgame. Fans love the chemistry between Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, of that there’s no doubt, but it turns out that the romantic scenes aren’t so much fun to shoot for Paltrow, who’s revealed her unexpected stance on kissing her co-star.

She recently spoke with fellow actress Kate Hudson for an interview shared to her Goop website, with the conversation getting on to the topic of on screen kissing. Paltrow – who celebrated her 48th birthday in a bold way last month – came clean that she doesn’t enjoy locking lips with Downey Jr. all that much as they’re such good friends in real life that it feels like she’s kissing her brother.

“Like with Robert, when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ This is literally like kissing my brother.”

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Alternate Rescue Armor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, hopefully Paltrow got over the awkwardness of being intimate with Downey Jr. on screen, as the duo have had to kiss a fair few times over the past 12 years. Though, of course, she won’t have to do it anymore, following Iron Man’s tragic death in Endgame. Pepper may return, however, now that she’s got her own superhero identity in Rescue and Morgan may go on to become an Iron person, too.

Of course, Paltrow’s often grabbed headlines for her reactions to her part in the MCU. Famously, the actress doesn’t really recall much about her acting experience working on the films. For instance, she completely forgot she was even in Spider-Man: Homecoming. On two separate occasions.

To date, Gwyneth Paltrow has made seven appearances in the MCU – all three Iron Man films, The Avengers, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But should she return again, with or without Downey Jr.? Share your opinion in the comments section below.