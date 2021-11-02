Gwyneth Paltrow Suits Up As Rescue In Avengers: Endgame Throwback Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared an Avengers: Endgame throwback photo that features her in costume as Rescue. The conclusion to the Infinity Saga featured countless fan-pleasing moments, including Tony Stark’s wife Pepper Potts finally suiting up in her own Iron Man armor as her comic book alter ego, Rescue. This allowed Paltrow to get in on the superhero action for the first time in over a decade.

Rescue didn’t get a ton of screen time in the busy movie, though, which is why getting another glimpse of Paltrow in her armor in behind-the-scenes photos⏤like the one she recently posted on Instagram⏤is so exciting. The selfie (see below) showcases Paltrow hanging out with her costars and half of the Hollywood Chris quartet, Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord).

“This was me in a costume at some point,” the star captioned the photo, which may be a knowing nod to Paltrow’s infamous knack for forgetting which Marvel movies are which. For instance, she was once convinced that she’d never appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s fair enough, of course. When you’ve been in as many entries in the franchise as Paltrow has, they’re bound to blur together at some point.

Will we ever see her in the MCU again? Though nothing’s been confirmed, it feels like there’s a decent chance of that seeing as there are two Iron-Family projects on the way: Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as War Machine, and Ironheart, featuring newcomer Dominique Thorne as teen tech prodigy Riri Williams, who takes on Tony’s mantle. A supporting role or even just a cameo from Paltrow in either or both of these films seems plausible.

Evans is another one we’re not sure will return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. Pratt, however, will soon be back as Peter Quill in next July’s Thor: Love and Thunder.