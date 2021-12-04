During a recent episode of D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Hailee Steinfeld revealed why she would have to take five for laughing breaks while shooting Hawkeye. The Disney+ miniseries first premiered on the streaming app on Nov. 24.

Hawkeye takes place exactly one year after the events of Avengers Endgame. It follows the lives of Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Kate Bishop as they take down enemies Hawkeye made in the past under the alias of Ronin in hopes of getting back to his family in time for the holidays. Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Hawkeye in the series while Steinfeld, a new addition to the MCU franchise, plays the role of Kate Bishop.

During Steinfeld’s appearance on the Dec. 2 podcast, the actress shared when opening up about the funny moments on the set of Hawkeye.

“I have these moments where I sort of, and I have several on the show where I have to remind myself that I am working, that I am at work,” she said. “So I get to do the coolest things, and in this, it’s from a car chase to a really beautiful and open and emotional human conversation to another car chase, and then you’re running from bad guys and everything in between.”

In addition to the funny moments, Steinfeld disclosed how she would randomly break out into laughing fits after a long day. The 24-year-old claimed that those moments were because she was honored to be working on Hawkeye.

“It’s so wild, and at the end of a long day, or not even by like mid-day, this girl just finds herself in a laughing fit the cannot be cured by anything or anyone. It’s just got to like ride the wave or run its course because it’ll happen. Everybody knows I’m going to need to take five, there was so many moments I had to like pinch myself, and I’ll look at Jeremy, and then we just like giggle because we were so gitty over the fact that this is what we got to come work every day and do for work.”

Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney+.