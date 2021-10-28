Halle Berry Asks Where Her Catwoman Fans Were In 2004

Halle Berry was gracious enough to appear in person when it came to collecting her Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress after headlining the dismal Catwoman in 2004, playfully mocking her tearful Oscar speech and thanking her agent for getting her cast in a movie she called “a piece of sh*t”.

Pitof’s infamous dud may have been savaged by critics and flopped hard at the box office after failing to recoup the $100 million budget at the box office, but it still reigned as the highest-grossing superhero movie with a female lead for thirteen years until Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman came along.

Berry recently admitted that she doesn’t regret starring in Catwoman, if only for the $14 million paycheck it landed her, but for whatever reason it’s been starting to gain some traction online as a misunderstood cult favorite. Taking to social media, the actress asked where all of these supporters were seventeen years ago, as you can see below.

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago 😂 https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is set to banish any and all memories of Berry’s Patience Phillips battling an evil skincare routine when The Batman comes to theaters in March 2022, but the former incumbent of the mantle must be left wondering why one of her worst efforts had suddenly gained new levels of appreciation among the internet community.