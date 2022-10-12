‘Halloween Ends’ director names the scariest movie he’s ever seen

We’re a mere two days away from witnessing the climax of the decades-long battle between Laurie and Michael in Halloween Ends, the swansong to what is one of the most beloved horror franchises of all time.

Jamie Lee Curtis is as up to the task as ever in her claim to fame as Laurie Strode, but what about the talent surrounding her in front of and behind the camera? As far as director David Gordon Green goes, it’s safe to say that he’s right up there with her; starting with 2018’s Blumhouse reboot of Halloween, Green has breathed new life into a franchise that hasn’t really been able to find its feet since the original film.

But when handling such storied horror material, a cheeky litmus test is bound to find its way to you sooner or later, and one Variety interviewer was all too happy to administer it to the director.

At the Halloween Ends premiere at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest, Green was faced with the one question that any horror director, especially that of Halloween‘s last hurrah, should be able to give a good answer to: “What is the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?”

The director revealed his choice as a tie between John Carpenter’s original Halloween, and 1973’s The Exorcist, citing their shared ability to cause unease with atmosphere, framing, and lighting rather than excessive gore and jump scares.

It’s a smart answer from Green, who now has close ties to both of those films. Here’s hoping that Halloween Ends tickles our terror bone as Carpenter did so many years ago and that Green can do the same justice with his sequel to the original Exorcist film, which we’ll be seeing this time next year.