‘Halloween Ends’ director offers a major update on ‘The Exorcist’ reboot

David Gordon Green has dished out an update to fans as The Exorcist reboot, as the world eagerly awaits the latest overhaul of the classic franchise.

The Exorcist is getting rebooted following a near 20-year gap in releases. Despite its legacy as one of the best horror films ever made, all of its sequels have struggled to hit the mark, and we’re set for a completely new look at the mythology.

At the premiere of his latest film Halloween Ends, Green was asked about how his reboot is tracking, and the overwhelming nature of taking on one of the most well-known scary properties of all-time. The director says he feels “honored” to be part of the project, and teases having many more stories left to tell in the long-standing series.

“Honored to step into something that is so valuable within cinema history. And knowing there is a fanbase that is curious, aware, alert, potentially concerned to see what we’re up to. People say ‘is it stressful to have that?’, no it’s exciting because I’ve spent so much of my life making movies and you’re just begging an audience to tune in, or see what’s going on, or buy a ticket to the movie. I’ve got stories to tell, I’ve got an imagination I’m trying to express, and the way I can do that in these properties is an incredible opportunity.”

Green’s track record in horror isn’t perhaps one which will fill fans with confidence, and neither is the idea of rebooting a film which is already essentially perfect. As The Exorcist celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, it feels worthy of note just how strong the strongly the original holds up today.

Following the commercial successes of Green’s Halloween trilogy, his vision for his latest reinvention of a beloved brand will involve three films as they look to do the impossible: make at least one good sequel to The Exorcist.

The currently untitled reboot is set to release in cinemas Oct. 13, 2023.