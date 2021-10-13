Halloween Ends Director Says Script Is Done, Promises Satisfying Resolution

We’ve had to wait three years for Halloween Kills, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s 2018 reboot of the legendary horror saga, to get here, with the sequel finally arriving in theaters this weekend. But the good news is that we won’t have to wait as long for the conclusion to the trilogy, Halloween Ends, which is due out in October 2022. The film has yet to head into production, but the latest update promises that it’s ready to go.

Director David Gordon Green will return yet again to helm the third installment in the trilogy, and ahead of Kills, he revealed to Bloody Disgusting that the screenplay for Ends is now complete and, at the time of the interview, he was just waiting on notes from Halloween creator and custodian John Carpenter.

“Halloween Ends is complete, and actually, I’m getting John Carpenter’s notes on the new draft later,” Green said. “So, I’m excited about that.”

Green went on to promise that Ends will “resolve” the story satisfyingly and that the climax of the trilogy was planned from the beginning so that the series could have a clear shape and always be building to a specific conclusion.

“There is resolve. Like any trilogy, you want it to have a beginning, middle, and end,” Gren elaborated. “We had a concept of the ending, and two years ago, we wrote the first draft of it. So, we had it all mapped out before we went into production on Kills. We knew where it was going, and we wanted Kills to be a symphony in the middle of the book of the Strode saga.”

It’s good news that Green and his team always had a plan for Ends, so fans don’t need to worry about the finale being the Halloween version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With Kills known to have a bold ending itself, we can expect Green to pull off a surprising denouement to the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode that will no doubt leave fans reeling.

Once upon a time, Kills and Halloween Ends were supposed to shoot back to back, but the pandemic put paid to that idea. One positive of the delay, though, is that the filmmakers have been able to hone the story and make sure the finale is as strong as can be. In the meantime, don’t miss the second chapter of the trilogy when Halloween Kills enters cinemas on October 15th.