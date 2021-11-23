‘Halloween Ends’ production start date and character details revealed

After the dizzy highs of the opening chapter, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills was a massive letdown. About the most uninspired slasher sequel you could ever hope to see, it’s grisly nonsense barely held together by a plot that makes little sense, all while sidelining its best and most iconic character.

Even though it was the cinematic definition of spinning your wheels while making no attempt to move them forward, it was a massive success at the box office. Even with a simultaneous Peacock release, Kills debuted to over $50 million at the box office and went on to earn $131 million on a $20 million budget.

Halloween Ends will round things out in October 2022, and Murphy’s Multiverse has revealed that production is set to kick off in January. We know it’s set to jump four years into the future, and with that in mind, some new character details have also been unveiled.

There’s straight shooter Scott aged between 52 and 57, overbearing 55 to 65-year-old Donna, Mr. and Mrs. Meade who act as parents to a young boy called Noah, middle-aged Brandon, child Johnny and protective wife Veronica. If the last two installments are any indication, not many of them will be making it to the end credits.

Nine months to shoot, cut and score a movie isn’t a huge amount of time, but expectations for Halloween Kills may need to be lowered somewhat based on what we saw from its immediate predecessor.