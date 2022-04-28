What is being promised as the end of the franchise, Halloween Ends, will not be for the faint of heart according to star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Speaking at CinemaCon to promote the upcoming film, Curtis did not mince her words, saying Halloween Ends is “going to fuck you up”. The film will be a continuation of John Carpenter’s originals, and the two recent Halloween films.

Jame Lee Curtis on Halloween Ends: "It's going to fuck you up!" #CinemaCon — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) April 27, 2022

The film serves as the fourth canonical film in the Halloween series, after 2018’s Halloween retconned everything that released after John Carpenter’s original Halloween in 1978. Lee Curtis described Halloween Ends as “Laurie Strode’s last stand,” according to Deadline.

Halloween Ends is set to release in cinemas Oct. 14, just before its namesake holiday.