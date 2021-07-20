Halloween Kills Photos Tease Michael Myers On The Loose

At long last, we’re getting closer to Halloween Kills finally hitting theaters. Last summer, we learned that the much-anticipated sequel to Blumhouse’s 2018 relaunch of the legendary horror franchise had been pushed back an entire year. But now we’re just three months away from being able to catch it in theaters this October – which means that the marketing machine is once again in full swing.

Case in point, Total Film Magazine has just covered a new feature on the sequel, which comes with these three new stills. And they tease Michael Myers getting up to his old tricks. One shows The Shape dispatching a firefighter who was foolish enough to try and help the killer out of Laurie’s burning house. Another sees Myers cornering Allyson’s boyfriend Cameron (Dylan Arnold). Lastly, the third image captures the three generations of Strode women – Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), Karen (Judy Greer) and Allyson (Andy Matichak) – as they flee Michael on the back of a truck in the film’s opening scenes.

Check out the pics in the gallery below:

Taking inspiration from 1980’s Halloween II, Kills picks up immediately after the events of 2018’s flick and sees the Strode women trying to warn the people of Haddonfield that Myers is once again on the loose. Unfortunately, this will just create a wave of panic and hysteria as mob rule takes over. Curtis has previously teased how the sequel will address some unexpectedly timely themes.

To Total Film, the actress promised that Kills will live up to its name and deliver on the deaths. “It’s intense and brutal,” Curtis said. “Just brutal.” Co-writer Danny McBride also explained that director David Gordon Green delivered a “vicious” follow-up to the last film. “There’s an incredible amount of killing in this movie,” McBride said. “It’s so bloody. It’s wild. David [Gordon Green] just went for it. This is such a vicious sequel. It’s relentless.”

Halloween Kills will finally slash its way into cinemas on October 15th. Remember, the closer to the Blumhouse trilogy, Halloween Ends, is then set to follow in 2022.