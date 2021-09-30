Halloween Kills Producer Would “Love” to Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character

With Halloween Kills just two weeks from its theatrical and VOD release and fans breathing a sigh of relief that the moment is finally here, those involved with the film are the talk of the entertainment realm. The movie has been years in the making; production stopped slowing down both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and no one is more ready for this film than those who worked so hard to make it happen.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Ryan Freimann was asked about the specific involvement or lack thereof of Danielle Harris’ character Jamie Lloyd. Of course, Harris played Laurie Strode’s daughter, Jamie Lloyd, in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.



She also had a role in both of Rob Zombie’s Halloween films as Annie Brackett.

Freimann had this to say about timelines, casting decisions, and how he’d love to bring back the character of Jamie Lloyd; it just wasn’t suitable for this specific storyline.

“I think it’s a fine line we walk and Danielle’s great. She’s been in what, four of the films? So it’s like, she’s been in [a lot of] Halloween films. It’s up to David Gordon Green, his creative team when they were going through the casting process and the story process. It wasn’t wanting to just shoehorn in all of these Easter eggs and nods. That’s certainly there, but we get hammered anyway we go; too many Easter eggs and too many nods that are fan service, or not enough. So either way we cut it, you’re bound to not have someone pleased at you. I would love to find some way to bring back that character, the Jamie Lloyd character, in some way. It just didn’t fit within the framework of the storyline.”

The wonderful thing about film franchises and creative minds is that there are plenty of options for the next installment, and there’s no closed book on the character of Jamie Lloyd. Would you like to see her in another Halloween movie? Let us know.