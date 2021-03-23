Halloween Kills Will Show Michael Taking His Revenge To The Next Level

Halloween Kills will follow in the bloody wake of 2018’s Halloween when it explodes into theaters this October. Michael Myers is back once again to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, though it seems that trick or treating in Haddonfield is set to get crazier than it ever has before. The surviving cast of the 2018 film are returning, with David Gordon Green directing and horror master John Carpenter on board to provide a trademark chilling synth score.

The last movie was a direct sequel to the 1978 original and showed how the events of that night continue to haunt Laurie Strode. Much of that story was told from the perspective of her granddaughter Allyson, as played by Andi Matichak. Initially skeptical of her grandmother’s tales, she got a quick education in how real they were when Michael returned to wreak his trademark havoc.

Now, in a recent interview with podcast The Boo Crew, Matichak has teased that after leaving him to burn to death in a basement, Michael’s especially pissed off with the Strode women.

“It is… a movie that I think fans will be very happy with. It’s big, and it’s bad, and it’s mean. And we see Michael… I think Laurie, Allyson and Karen pissed him off a little bit, by locking him in the basement, because his retaliation is next level.”

Those involved in the film have been building the hype by teasing how amazing it is for a while now. Green has promised that Halloween Kills will have “twice the thrills” and “ten times the kills” of the previous movie, and Carpenter has seen the final cut and is promising a truly special slasher, saying:

“The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Hell yeah! I mean, if you title a movie Halloween Kills, I want to see geysers of blood spurting all over the place. But as brutal as Michael Myers might get, I suspect the Strode family will be ready to respond with an extremely satisfying beatdown.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 15th, 2021.