Halloween May Be Over, But Netflix And Disney Plus Viewers Aren’t Done With It

Halloween is done, and this week starts the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. But American streaming fans across Netflix, Disney, and HBO Max are having trouble saying goodbye to spooky season. A new set of data on today’s hottest movies and TV shows reveals that viewers are still binging some of the most popular horror and Halloween series around.

According to data from FlixPatrol’s U.S. section, HBO Max leads in post-Halloween binging, with anthology horror classic Trick ‘r Treat as the platform’s 2nd top U.S. film. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride follows at 3rd, A Nightmare on Elm Street sits in 5th, and The Shining, Freddy vs. Jason, The Witches, and Friday the 13th all round out the final four top 10 entries.

Disney Plus viewers, meanwhile, are still binging 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, which remains the most popular movie on Disney’s streaming platform today. The Nightmare Before Christmas follows in second. Paramount Plus offers Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin as its second most-viewed U.S. film, The Addams Family in third, and A Quiet Place Part 2 in 9th.

Netflix viewers are just as invested in the post-Halloween thrills. Horror-action flick Army of the Dead and its latest follow-up, Army of Thieves, both make the list as the top 9th and 3rd movies on the platform’s U.S. side, respectively. 1979 horror classic When a Stranger Calls also leads the Netflix top 10 today at 6th, along with Keanu Reeves sci-fi thriller Replicas and Kate Siegel’s hypnosis-themed thriller Hypnotic.

While Halloweekend has come and gone, the holiday itself clearly tends to stay well past its welcome among streaming fans. Then again, some of FlixPatrol’s most popular selections this week are horror and thriller films, which can truly be enjoyed year-round. Of course, there’s nothing quite like binging John Carpenter’s Halloween during Halloween proper, so don’t expect the Halloween viewing bump to last much longer than this week.