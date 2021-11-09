Halloween Might Be Over, But Horror Is Still Ruling HBO Max

As tends to be the case, from almost the second the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, people throw out their pumpkins and replace them with tinsel, casting spooky season aside as the focus shifts in the direction of the festive period.

However, that clearly doesn’t apply to HBO Max subscribers, who continue to prefer horror content above almost everything else. Or at least, that’s what the platform’s most-watched list would appear to indicate. As per FlixPatrol, of the ten biggest titles in terms of viewership, every single one of them is at least a little bit scary with the sole exceptions of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and screwball comedy Three Perfect Daughters.

New Fan Poster Imagines Robert Englund In A Nightmare On Elm Street Prequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1 and 2 occupy the first and fourth spots, sandwiched in between haunted house tale Tarumama and cult favorite slasher comedy Freaky. Behind that quartet lies the opening installment in the Saw franchise and Wes Craven’s classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, reinforcing that blood and guts are still the top choice for many audiences well over a week removed from Halloween.

Of course, you indulge your preference for the genre at any time of the year, but horror should probably enjoy these final days in the sun before the usual suspects packed to the brim with holiday cheer begin their annual dominance of the viewing schedule.