The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime For Halloween

For those horror zealots who’ve somehow already watched and re-watched all of the great horror titles on Netflix, head on over to Amazon Prime when you get a chance. The streaming service has more than a few great scary movies ready for you to enjoy during the buildup to Halloween.

Sure, it also has its fair share of garbage, but that’s not what we’re focusing on today. Instead, we’ve got a comprehensive list of the top frightening features currently on Amazon Prime for you to browse below, and we guarantee you’ll find something to like here.

Event Horizon: A crew of astronauts on a rescue mission learns that the titular space ship they’re looking for was a test bed for an experimental engine that opened a rift in the space time continuum and left our universe entirely, allowing a malevolent entity to possess the ship.

The Woman in Black: A young, recently widowed lawyer travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman’s terrorizing the locals.

Hereditary: A family is haunted by a demon after the death of their secretive grandmother.

Hellraiser: A deviant inadvertently opens a portal to hell and is torn apart by malevolent beings before accidentally being brought back to life by his brother, thus inciting a terrifying set of events.

Lake Mungo: A family tries to come to terms with the drowning death of their daughter and the potentially supernatural events they experience afterwards.

What Lies Beneath: A couple experiences a strange haunting in their home.

A Quiet Place: A family struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

Climax: A French dance troupe throws an after-party after a rehearsal, but things quickly take a dark turn when everyone becomes increasingly agitated and confused.

Carrie: A 16-year-old girl with secret telekinetic powers takes revenge on her bullies after they humiliate her in front of everyone.

Suspiria: Focuses on a prestigious dance academy in Berlin being run by a coven of witches.

Night of the Living Dead: Seven people are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by a large and growing group of “living dead” monsters.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon: A journalist and her film crew document an aspiring serial killer who models himself according to slasher film conventions.

Unsane: A woman is confined to a mental institution after she’s pursued by a persistent stalker.

Ginger Snaps: Two teenage sisters are fascinated with death.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer: A cardiac surgeon secretly befriends a teenage boy with a connection to his past, but strange things begin to happen when he introduces the boy to his family.

Rosemary’s Baby: A pregnant woman suspects that an evil cult wants to take her baby for use in their rituals.

Blood and Lace: An orphaned teenager arrives at a remote orphanage run by a madwoman and her handyman, both sadists and child murderers.

Goodnight Mommy: Two twin boys believe that their mother, whose face is recently bandaged after facial surgery, is not who she claims to be.

Child’s Play: A widowed mother gives her son a doll for his birthday, unaware that the doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.

The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family vacations to a secluded mobile home park, where they’re attacked by three masked offenders.

Triangle: When a group of friends boards a derelict ocean liner after their boating trip is cut short, they become convinced that someone is stalking them.

Shutter Island: A U.S. marshal investigates a psychiatric facility after one of the patients goes missing.

These terrifying flicks should give audiences plenty to occupy their time as they prepare for Halloween and you can find all of these movies currently streaming on Amazon Prime right now.