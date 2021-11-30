‘Hamilton’ star Anthony Ramos burned for allegedly cheating on fiancée

Step aside, King George III⏤there’s a new most-hated figure from Hamilton today. Anthony Ramos is currently in hot water online as a video has emerged on TikTok alleging that he went to a club and cheated on his fiancée, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The video, posted on TikTok by user dearjane1, alleges that she saw Ramos come into the club with someone “that’s not his fiance,” with the major difference being that she was “a white girl.” She claimed that the two of them were “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other” before showing a short clip of who she believed was Ramos and his potential mistress.

You can watch the full video below.

While there is no concrete evidence that the man in the video is actually Ramos⏤nor that if it is him, the woman present isn’t his fiancée⏤many across the internet were quick to insult the star for cheating, especially with a white woman, as several users remarked.

anthony ramos really dropped this for a white woman pic.twitter.com/yvTxIzmrpZ — lexa ☂︎ (@pipparaver) November 30, 2021

everyone @ Anthony Ramos rn pic.twitter.com/3H0xbcuPpN — 𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕠 😴 | | 𝓈𝓊𝒻𝒻𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@tsumus_tongue) November 30, 2021

Plenty more went on to roast him using jokes from Hamilton, with one slightly changing the lyrics of “Say No To This,” a song in which Alexander Hamilton cheats on his wife with Maria Reynolds.

So what happened was, Anthony Ramos hadn’t slept in a week, he was weak, he was awake you’d never seen a bastard orphan more in need of a break — Han 🌙 (@luneetetoiles6) November 30, 2021

Another tried to imply that the reason Ramos plays two characters in the show, both of whom die, is because he potentially cheated on Jones.

ANTHONY RAMOS THATS WHY YOUR CHARACTER IN HAMILTON DIED NOT ONCE BUT TWICE! — nisha ᱬ (@makkarisfilms) November 30, 2021

One more user suggested that instead of the infamous Reynolds Pamphlet that was published when Hamilton cheated on his wife in the real world, a “Ramos Pamphlet” might exist.

not anthony ramos cheating on jasmine cephas jones…. somebody said ‘The Ramos Pamphlet” pic.twitter.com/L9AKGZEDHa — ً (@bareminimalist) November 30, 2021

Another user implied that because Jones performs the song “Say No To This” that is was particularly cruel of him to decide to cheat on her.

anthony ramos had to listen and watch jasmine perform a song about saying no to cheating for literal years and he still cheated on her he is going to HELL — ٭ ky ٭ (@MelanatedMuppet) November 30, 2021

While it is currently not confirmed, according to E Online, Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have officially ended their six-year engagement.

What do you think of the video? Is it really possible that the couple that’s been together since early Hamilton workshops may have called it quits? Sound off in the comments.