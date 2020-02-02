Star Wars Fans Confused That Han Is Alive Is Trending on Twitter

Hey, guess what? Han is alive! No not that one, the other one.

Following the release of the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 on Friday, fans rejoiced in seeing that Han was still alive (which We Got This Covered told you months ago) and still munching on those potato chips. This is huge news, too, considering there was a whole swath of support for the character. So much so that #JusticeForHan was created after the end of Fast & Furious 6 revealed that Han was killed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

The ending also explained why he was still alive to begin with even though he died three movies ago in Tokyo Drift. I know, it’s confusing if you don’t follow the franchise. But after fans saw Han at the end of the trailer, the phrase, “Han is Alive” began trending on Twitter, which makes sense. He’s a popular character, after all.

The only problem is, there’s another popular character named Han. A big one in fact. And he’s from a certain franchise called Star Wars.

Yes, fans of that series began searching Twitter frantically to find out if their beloved Han Solo was still alive after they saw him die at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Unfortunately, though, he’s still dead. And folks were less than pleased by the tease as well as any notion that Fast & Furious is as popular as Star Wars.

When you see HAN IS ALIVE is trending, then realize its because of Fast & Furious…. pic.twitter.com/ztM5tyhILZ — Diptastic (@DiptasticGWO) January 31, 2020

>"HAN IS ALIVE" is trending Me: "OH MY GOD HAN SOLO IS ALIVE?! YOU MEAN #DISNEY FINALLY CAVED AND ADMITTED THAT #STARWARS EPISODES 7 THROUGH 9 WERE MISTAKES AND THEY'RE GOING TO REWRITE THEM AGAI-" >It's about #Fast9 Me: pic.twitter.com/GmF0N7wN6z — Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) January 31, 2020

Han is Alive is trending and it’s nothing about Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Rf1nq5eXpY — Hannah Basso (@BassoHannah) January 31, 2020

This website trended “Han is alive”and it had nothing to do with Han Solo. You’re trending “Han is alive,”and it’s about the Fast and Furious movies? pic.twitter.com/UsD11aQI0c — Fan of Larry Walker’s Fashion Choices (@CheckTanner) January 31, 2020

"HAN IS ALIVE" is only allowed to trend if it has to do with Han Solo!!! pic.twitter.com/qlLuDIn382 — Max Powers (@powers2045) January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE is trending and it has nothing to do with Han Solo? pic.twitter.com/67H2CPBk4S — jo 🐞 (@AGirlABookEtc) January 31, 2020

I was so disappointed — AJ “Aun” Clemmentz she/they/dude (@aun_fire) January 31, 2020

Seriously! This is the only Han I know… — Randi (@randisrants) January 31, 2020

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The parallels between the two characters are actually kind of creepy. They’re both named Han, they both appear unexpectedly in the ninth film of the series and Han Lue has an alias in The Fast Saga (they’re calling it a saga now, too) by the name of “Han Seoul-Oh,” which is in tribute to Harrison Ford’s character in Star Wars.

Now that all of the confusion is cleared up though, and Han is indeed alive, it makes Shaw’s slow turn to being a good guy more acceptable. I mean, it just didn’t sit well with me that he was breaking bread and drinking beers at the end of The Fate of the Furious with everyone else. Talk about an elephant in the room.