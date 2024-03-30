‘Happy Gilmore 2’ release window, cast, and more

Considering how influential and unforgettable Adam Sandler’s movies are, it hardly comes as a huge surprise that film buffs to this day still champion for an array of sequels. So when discourse about Happy Gilmore 2 is brought up, it makes sense as to why Sandler supporters are desperate for the follow-up to happen.

A second installment would serve as a direct sequel to the 1996 original, where Sandler stars as the titular unsuccessful hockey player who uncovers his true talent for golf and utilizes his skills in a tournament to obtain prize money to save his grandmother’s house. Along with its intriguing premise, Happy Gilmore featured a star-studded lineup of actors and helped to establish Sandler’s long-standing film career.

Flash forward to now, and fans are ecstatic after it was revealed that Happy Gilmore 2 is likely happening, with a script already being worked on by Sandler and the movie rolling the dice on production, all of which has been reported by Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald. So, let’s dive in and explore everything we know thus far about the upcoming sequel.

When is Happy Gilmore 2 scheduled to release?

Image via Universal

At the current time of this writing, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t have an exact release window — especially since the movie hasn’t been specifically confirmed by a major studio yet, despite there being talks of Sandler penning a rough draft script. With both Sandler and McDonald having high hopes for the project, however, Happy Madison fanatics can hopefully expect the long-awaited follow-up at some point soon.

Who could be in the cast?

Image via Universal

Much like with the OG project, a handful of notable stars should return for the second movie. Sandler will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore, while McDonald seems eager to make his return as famed golfer Shooter McGavin. Unfortunately, the recent passings of Carl Weathers, Richard Kiel, and Bob Barker over the years would mean their characters would not return, so one would assume that a handful of new characters would likely be introduced in the sequel.

What could the plot be?

Image via Universal

With the OG project wrapping up the plot of Happy being able to save his grandmother’s house by winning the Tour Championship, the potential sequel would likely need to change up the narrative and make a few tweaks to the story. Considering Happy’s talent, it feels incredibly likely that he could make a return to golfing to take on Shooter McGavin at a later stage in his life. At this point, the possibilities are endless.