We’re still not sure what went wrong in the Thor: Love and Thunder production, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the movie fans ended up with is a far cry from what Taika Waititi initially envisioned for his second MCU outing.

For one thing, the original cut was more than four hours long, so the crew essentially got rid of more than half the footage in the editing room. There have also been numerous leaks over the months hinting at all the discarded concepts, perhaps implying that if given enough time and adequate creative freedom, Taika could’ve turned Love and Thunder into an altogether different flick than the mediocre mashup of corny jokes that made it to the theaters.

Now, the latest concept art leak comes in the form of an MCU villain whose arrival we’ve been awaiting since forever. As you can see below, the God of Thunder was supposed to go toe-to-toe with Galactus at some point during the fourth Thor movie, an event ripe with storytelling and crossover opportunities.

Thor – Love and Thunder (2022) pic.twitter.com/ID6S6EOiid — MCU Concept Art and Behind the Scenes (@hist0ry0fthemcu) April 4, 2023

Apparently, this is part of the subplot where Thor would’ve learned about the existence of the Mighty Thor.

Early idea that was scrapped, it would have been how Thor learned about another Thor pic.twitter.com/I7hkjgoBNM — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) April 5, 2023

As much as we hate to break it to you, this was very much a genuine idea as far as the movie’s pre-production is concerned.

yo this better not be real https://t.co/xFSfqOGRQU — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) April 5, 2023

Not to rub salt into a painful wound, but this crossover might have actually turned Love and Thunder into one of the most memorable MCU movies in years.

Would’ve made the movie peak — The Mandalorian (John Wick Era) (@TheMando178) April 5, 2023

The emergence of Galactus, Silver Surfer, and Fantastic Four is inevitable now that the doors to the multiverse have been opened, but the “when” of it is something Kevin Feige and co. are keeping tightly under wraps for the time being.