Harrison Ford addresses every Indiana Jones fan’s worst fear

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to come out next year, is Harrison Ford ready to hang up his hat after the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise? One reporter caught up to him at the premiere of 1923, a Western drama television series he also stars in, to ask him that very question.

In the Lucasfilm production, Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the role of Helena, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter. As Metro reported, there is talk that she will lead the franchise moving forward. So, what did Harrison Ford have to say about that?

Harrison Ford on if he’s really ready to hang up his #IndianaJones hat for real this time pic.twitter.com/5n64E96IQN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 3, 2022

Instead of divulging any answers, the actor responded that he is “simply trying to tell a story,” something that fans will get to see in time.

The ever-burning query isn’t new as last year, James Mangold, one of the directors of the sequel, was asked about the rumors of giving Indy’s hat to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and whether or not it was true. Did he manage to debunk the whole notion?

Answer to Q1 : Nobody's idea.

Answer to Q2 : Neither.

Answer to your snarky last sentence : Don't be so gullible to clickbait. — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 16, 2021

As far as answers are concerned, “Don’t be so gullible to clickbait” would seem to say that the rumors have not been true. But it is also evident that Mangold avoided giving a direct answer at the time.

But in another recent, tweet, which is in response to the rumors of Ford being replaced taking off again, the director erased any doubts anyone ever had about Ford bidding farewell to the iconic role.

One more time. No one is "taking over" or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being "erased" thru some contrivance— and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that's how they get their clicks. 1/ — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022

“Trolls will troll!” That is so true. It’s so easy to use social media to get a rumor started. That’s how trolls have their fun but are they ever right?

Mangold addressed that in a second tweet when he made the point, “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then.” Seems like Harrison Ford is not going anywhere. Of course, fans haven’t seen a new Indiana Jones film since 2008. Unless this fifth installment has opened up a new run of sequels, it might be years before they see the sixth installment.

But official announcements and speculations aside, there is no denying that a slew of Indiana Jones fans would be delighted if the English actress, who created Fleabag, took on the swashbuckling role. She has made herself famous as a great screenwriter and a charming actress with a brilliant edge. What she would bring to Indiana Jones is a sense of humor and an incredible presence that can stand beside Harrison Ford in a scene and not disappear.

But diehard fans won’t be digesting this twist easily if it ever came. Their Indiana Jones is Harrison Ford and they’re not ready to let go yet. The 80-year-old actor, whose films have grossed over $9 billion worldwide, is the lone face of the franchise and that carries with it some weight that will have to be seriously taken into consideration if the baton is ever going to be passed to anyone.

For now, Indiana Jones fans have the fifth one to look forward to and they can do it without worrying about whether or not it will be the last time they see Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.