Harrison Ford Doesn’t Care About Your Star Wars Opinions, Says Mark Hamill

Star Wars is the classic sci-fi blockbuster film that spurred numerous glorious sequels (and some less-than-glorious ones), tons of toys, TV shows, and an enormous fanbase with a religious-like following.

It’s also known to have launched the acting careers of many iconic people, making the likes of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford household names.

The sprawling space opera brings mystical concepts like The Force into a setting that resembles and pays homage to the wild west, feudal Japan, and classic adventure serials set in space.

But arguably, the franchise has taken on something much bigger than the sum of its parts.

Now, actor Mark Hamill, known for his role in the original film as Luke Skywalker, is sharing a bit of advice to the no doubt rabid fanbase of the series, in a hilarious tweet. In it, he shares a meme elucidating to fans via a Lisa Simpson PowerPoint that Hamill’s co-star Ford, who played Han Solo in the 1977 original, really doesn’t care about your nuanced and well-researched take on the saga. Take a look for yourself below:

Too many to choose just one favorite, but this is pretty darn good.

🤣👍 https://t.co/AebDEoFAO2 pic.twitter.com/zm4HPS4LMd — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 12, 2021

While the post was clearly made in good fun, in response to a fan’s question about Hamill’s favorite Star Wars meme is, it’s a hot take that arguably may well ring true for Ford, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude.

And if you really want to get your space adventuring addiction fulfilled, why not check out the excellent animated anthology Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus? It’s a swell representation of that whole samurai-meets-cowboy-meets-space-adventurer concept were rambling on about at the beginning of this post.