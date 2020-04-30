Harrison Ford Fans Can’t Believe He’s Under Investigation By The FAA

Anybody with even a passing interest in Star Wars would be able to tell you that Han Solo in one of the greatest pilots that the galaxy has ever seen, while those that closely follow Harrison Ford‘s career know full well that life most definitely does not imitate art. The veteran actor has found himself in the headlines, and also under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, after a recent incident at California’s Hawthorne Airport due to a communication error that saw him doing the exact opposite of what the control tower was telling him to do.

It comes at a pretty bad time for the Indiana Jones star, who was in the process of getting his pilot’s license updated and renewed, and it isn’t even the first time he’s had a brush with danger while manning the controls of an aircraft. In 1999, Ford crashed a helicopter during a routine training exercise with an instructor, and while neither suffered any major injuries, the vehicle ended up skidding along the ground before ending up on its side and suffering serious damage in the process.

Then in 2015, he was forced to make a hard emergency landing on a golf course after experiencing engine failure, which resulted in him being taken to the hospital with a broken pelvis and broken ankle, before being diagnosed with retrograde amnesia as a result. If that wasn’t enough, two years later he caused another incident at John Wayne Airport when he overflew a jet on the runway while making a landing.

Since news broke of his latest mishap, fans have taken to social media with their opinions that Harrison Ford and aircrafts simply don’t go together particularly well, and you can check out some of their reactions below.

My favorite thing about Harrison Ford is that he will absolutely not stop fucking around with airplanes — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) April 29, 2020

Harrison Ford is okay pic.twitter.com/qrHjIXezgE — Laurie Strings (@LaurieStrings) April 29, 2020

long after all the other humans have died out, Harrison Ford will still be flying his airplane into the side of a barn and then out the other side covered in hay and feathers with a squawking chicken in the co-pilot's seat — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 30, 2020

every couple years harrison ford gets bored and hops in his plane like “what kinda shit can I get into today?” https://t.co/KUvlaPxg82 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) April 30, 2020

yo how many times does this dude have to almost cause a tragedy before the FAA realizes harrison ford and han solo are two different people pic.twitter.com/cWSvJL0oFO — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 30, 2020

you know harrison ford is a good actor because he spent the whole star war convincingly playing a good pilot and in real life he keeps proving how wrong that actually is — stosh mikita (@freudmayweather) April 30, 2020

Harrison Ford: *tries to fly a plane* Airplanes: pic.twitter.com/7xa0PCiSlk — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) April 30, 2020

I love you Harrison Ford and I want you alive. So I hope your flying license gets cancelled. — Bryce Sy (@brycezapped) April 30, 2020

Saw Harrison Ford was trending…took me a minute 😂 pic.twitter.com/wYzK3FLmso — 🦋 (@paolarosich) April 30, 2020

I’ve lost score when it comes to Harrison Ford and planes https://t.co/GoMNZiF7pP — Cam Dolla (@driveboylaflare) April 30, 2020

At 77 years old and with a history of close calls behind him in recent years, who knows if Harrison Ford will even get his wings back this time. While it would be a shame for the big screen icon to lose out on one of his favorite pastimes, the fans would certainly be much happier if he stuck firmly to his day job for a little while.