Harrison Ford Resumes Filming Indiana Jones 5 After Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Harrison Ford is back in action on the set of Indiana Jones 5 after recovering from shoulder surgery. Ford injured his shoulder in June, halting production of the upcoming movie.

According to The Sun, Ford has returned to the film’s set in Buckinghamshire, allowing production to continue after a three-month hiatus. In June, Disney told Express Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene, “aggravating an old problem.” The injury required surgery, and Ford needed ten weeks to recover, stopping the sequel dead in its tracks. But Ford is back and better than ever, and the new Indiana Jones movie is back on track.

This is not the first time Ford has suffered an injury on a movie set. He broke his leg after being crushed by a hydraulic door in the Millennium Falcon on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2014. Thankfully, neither of these injuries have prevented him from completing two of his most notable roles, and fans can enjoy one last Indy film with him as the main character.

Harrison Ford’s treasure hunter is one of the most iconic characters of all time. Ford has portrayed Jones in four movies and is donning the fedora and whip one last time next year. Not much is known about the new adventure flick, but Ford will star alongside Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen. It is unclear if other notable characters, like Marion Ravenwood or Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams will appear in the fifth movie.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to release on July 28, 2022.