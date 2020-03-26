One of the knock-on effects of the coronavirus has been the early home video release of movies caught in the no man’s land of coming out in the weeks prior to pandemic’s disruption. One of those unlucky pictures was Harrison Ford jaunt The Call of the Wild. The film was only released in cinemas on February 21st, but with theaters closed down for the foreseeable future, studios have had to adapt in order to recoup some of the losses that the closures have incurred.

With that established, The Call of the Wild is now set for digital release this Friday, March 27th. That’s right. From tomorrow, you’ll be able to purchase it for your own viewing. Particularly good news then for those who wanted to see it at the cinema, but for obvious reasons weren’t able to do so.

I have to say that The Call of the Wild wasn’t high on my list of films to watch in quarantine, but you never know how severe the boredom could get. Yesterday I bought Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit for nostalgia purposes. Actually, I don’t know why I’m bitching, it’s a great game. Perhaps Harrison’s movie will be just as good.

Instead of asking for comments about The Call of the Wild at this point, (I’m not sure enough people have seen it to have any), let’s try something different. Let’s talk about the best movies to watch in quarantine. I’ve got a huge list, though it got off to an inauspicious start with Lady Bird. Watching movies was supposed to alleviate the boredom, not compound it. 90 minutes rarely pass more slowly.

Oh, and one more point of order. What quarantine vanity purchases (if you’re solvent enough to make any, things are nowhere near that comfortable for many), have you made so far? Need for Speed is hardly the worst, I’m sure.