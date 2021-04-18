Justice League Star Wants Martian Manhunter To Fight Joker In Sequel

In the grand scheme of things, Martian Manhunter’s cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was pretty pointless and existed for no other reason than delivering fan service and teasing a sequel that it doesn’t look as though we’re ever going to see. It was never fully explained why he’d decided to shapeshift into Martha Kent to visit Lois Lane, or even why he’d been hanging around as Calvin Swanwick for so long without making his presence felt, but at least Harry Lennix finally got some screen time under J’onn J’onzz’s CGI enhancements.

Snyder has also admitted that the interaction between Martian Manhunter and Bruce Wayne in the epilogue only happened because Warner Bros. wouldn’t let him use John Stewart’s Green Lantern, so it’s a case of the comic book favorite dropping an exposition bomb and then flying off into the distance, and there’s every chance we’ll never see him again if the SnyderVerse is well and truly over.

Jared Leto's Joker Wears A Crown Of Thorns In New Justice League Image 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, that hasn’t stopped The Blacklist star from theorizing over who he’d want to share the screen with should any Justice League sequels end up materializing, and despite his extraterrestrial nature and wide range of superpowers, Lennix hopes to see Martian Manhunter face off against one of the DCEU’s human characters, albeit one who’s completely insane.

“I’d like to take on the Joker in some way, you know what I mean? I’d pick the Joker rather than those kind of other-worldly ones. The Joker is just a nutbag, who would be very interesting to take on.”

There would certainly be an interesting juxtaposition between Lennix’s benevolent alien and Leto’s mass murdering psychopath, and they’d more than likely have an existential discussion on human nature before the Clown Prince of Crime tried to kill him or something. Sadly, though, it looks like a longshot, with WB riding the storm in the hopes that the buzz surrounding Justice League will eventually die down and allow them to move away from the SnyderVerse for good.