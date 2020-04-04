Harry Potter Fans Can Now Enroll In Hogwarts Classes Online

With a sizable portion of the Western world relegated to staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many are struggling to find ways to keep themselves entertained as they shelter-in-place. Thankfully, if you have a solid internet connection at your disposal, there are endless ways to keep oneself busy, from playing video games, watching movies/shows/online content, or just surfing the web.

Coincidentally, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you could spend your time doing any number of those things (after all, there are well over a couple of dozen movies and games at this point). But if you wanted to get more involved with the academic side of wizardry, one website has you covered.

Yes, anyone who’s interested in brushing up on their transfiguration skills or potion-making abilities should head on over to Hogwarts Is Here. The entirely fan-run website – which, for the record, is not affiliated with or supported by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros. Entertainment, or Pottermore – lets users create their own character and plunge into an online version of Hogwarts, complete with courses, earning house points, and socializing with other students. We kid you not.

For those who might be interested in passing the time by immersing yourself in the wonderful world of wizardry, below is a list of classes you can take at Hogwarts Is Here.

Alchemy

Ancient Runs

Ancient Studies

Astronomy

Care of Magical Creatures

Charms

Defense Against the Dark Arts

Divination

Ghoul Studies

Herbology

History of Magic

Magical Art

Magical Transportation

Muggle Studies

Mythology

Potions

Transfiguration

There’s no telling when this coronavirus pandemic will come to an end, but if you find yourself cooped up for the next couple of months, you’ll be glad to hear that Hogwarts Is Here even offers O.W.L. examinations for the most ardent of Harry Potter fans.