Harry Potter Fans Feeling Their Age As Franchise Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Fans of a certain generation might not want to hear this, but yesterday marked exactly 20 years to the day since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters in the United States, five days after audiences in the United Kingdom got their first chance to see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The franchise went on to become the highest-grossing film series in history over the next decade, racking up over $8 billion at the box office, turning the entire cast of young unknowns into household names, and giving virtually every notable British character actor the opportunity to pick up at least one paycheck.

While creator J.K. Rowling’s stock has plummeted after a string of inflammatory comments, Harry Potter as a brand remains more popular than ever. However, as you can see below, some longtime supporters simply refuse to believe that it’s been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe first appeared on the scene as The Boy Who Lived.

On this day 20 years ago, fans were first introduced to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as #HarryPotter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in 'The Sorcerer's Stone' pic.twitter.com/kXAamLkgFZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 15, 2021

20 years ago today, Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone was released 🚂✨ pic.twitter.com/4XAWRaP3Yg — 𝐆🧙🏼‍♂️ (@geezatrix) November 14, 2021

Damn the first #HarryPotter came out 20 years ago! THATS INSANE WHERE DID TIME GO WTF. — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) November 15, 2021

meanwhile as of 11/14. . . . its been 20 yrs since the first #HarryPotter came out.. gotdamn. im old — DizzyJay🏁 (@NenaBella) November 15, 2021

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/vIpdY8dt0a — samboni (@sadbitch247) November 15, 2021

Happy 20 years to the first Harry Potter movie I’m feeling ancient now xoxo https://t.co/wxdH5OXoOY — Jenny (Taylor’s Version) ◟̽◞̽ (@UnLostJenn) November 15, 2021

harry potter is 20 years old im gonna cry — danika is seeing wallows in 226 days (@danikaisbored) November 15, 2021

: The first Harry Potter movie came out 20 YEARS AGO TODAY!! 😍🤗



That's it, That's the tweet 🤷🏾‍♀️ #CarryOn — L-O (@mzlo513) November 15, 2021

It’s always a Harry Potter marathon in this mfer. Cant believe it’s been 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/KrETpID7Ng — the proletariat (@moneyking55) November 15, 2021

This is typically the time of year when people tend to revisit the Harry Potter back catalogue, so it’s no coincidence that the various installments are dotted around the HBO Max most-watched list as we speak, but this time the warm glow of nostalgia is tinged with the lamentable realization that it’s been 20 whole years since the films began rolling out.