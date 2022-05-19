It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that as a whole, the Harry Potter brand is a shell of its former self. Once one of the most popular and beloved properties on the planet, a chain reaction of unfortunate events has seen the magical multimedia franchise take a succession of serious hits.

Whether it’s Johnny Depp being booted out as Grindelwald and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller’s recurring misfortunes, the general sense of apathy on both a critical and commercial level that’s blighted the Fantastic Beasts prequels since the start, or J.K. Rowling opening her mouth to talk about anything in a public forum, the Wizarding World is nowhere near as popular as it used to be.

We still don’t have any word on whether or not Fantastic Beasts will even get those fourth and fifth installments, but a lot of fans have resigned themselves to the fact that HBO Max will be mining the mythology for content. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal revealed new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is poised to meet with Rowling in the next few weeks to discuss fresh creative opportunities, which has led to much online eye-rolling.

We need them to release the Synder Cut of the Harry Potter films. @Discovery the ball is now in your court. — Childish GamGino aka the source (@GinoUpdates) May 18, 2022

Oh for fuck sake, guess we now know why so many DC shows got canceled recently. New Owners are anti-lgbt. https://t.co/mJSAJUY3Lo — John Alzayat (@EquinoxPhoenix) May 19, 2022

More Harry Potter original content coming soon for HBO Max. In what way is Zaslav looking to have JKR involved?



I stand by the prediction that he will be seeking approval for original content NOT written by her & a Dumbledore-centered series.



Here we go Founders & Marauders! https://t.co/ZcSix0nbnz pic.twitter.com/YkrRKoZ8dZ — Tylor (@tylorstarr) May 18, 2022

I think they need to end the Fantastic Beasts movies and then stick to shows on HBO MAX, etc. Smaller scaled stuff for now, and then after a couple of years, come back with a bang announcing a new Harry Potter movie with the original actors coming back. It would decimate records! — Hamid Ensaf (@EnsafHamid) May 18, 2022

The two authors above making their franchises exclusive to them are also the reasons why both franchises are kinda dead. Harry Potter is deflated because a lot of people hate it’s creator and she can’t churn out content, LOTR is dead because only Tolkien is canon and he’s dead — Nℹ️c Castellucci (@Nicapedia) May 19, 2022

Exactly. Harry Potter is quite honestly on Life Support right now, The MonsterVerse had potential partner issues thanks to the HBO MAX debacle last year. They have so much more than DC to take care of. — Tom 🚨 (@TomMCJL) May 18, 2022

If you ask me, the only way to possibly get any more decent Harry Potter content is to wait until Rowling is dead. And work totally removed from whatever vision she had.



Then maybe. MAYBE. — Jada Gonsalves (@JadedJada7) May 19, 2022

More Harry Potter content?



Fuck. https://t.co/chzt0iE46J — Brian K Myers #IStandWithUkraine (@fluffyman85) May 19, 2022

One day, the Harry Potter books will be remade or rebooted as either another blockbuster film franchise or a multi-season HBO Max exclusive, of that there’s very little doubt. However, any adjacent streaming titles will need to be worthy additions to canon, because even the most ardent supporters of the Boy Who Lived are beginning to lose interest.