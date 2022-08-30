The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to deal with evil and dark wizards seemingly all time. And even if they have equipped wizards and highly trained magical law enforcers, apparently it only takes a bunch of high school students to stop Voldemort. But ever since the release of The Goblet of Fire, we’ve known there are wizards outside of the UK. So, knowing the full-scale impact the Battle of Hogwarts had, fans are wondering, where are the other wizards and witches during Hogwarts’ time of need?

This question was asked by Reddit user u/Libs_11 on r/HarryPotter. They asked why Hogwarts and the British Ministry of Magic were the only magical society involved in one of the most deadly wizarding conflicts.

The Potterheads have a bunch of theories why that’s the case. After all, Voldemort was killing wizards that stood against him and muggles that he deemed weren’t worthy to have their magic. One theory that some fans were able to agree with is that the Ministry of Magic is corrupt and the Confederation is useless, comparing it to the UN in real life.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that at the time, Voldemort had control of the ministry so there was no point in calling for help. But, at least in the books, wizards who supported the Order of the Phoenix came to Hogwarts’ aid in their final time of need.

But one theory that most fans seem to agree on was that the Battle For Hogwarts was more of a ‘civil war’ situation, and that it’s the UK’s problem. This would probably explain why Grindlewald and Voldemort’s crimes are treated differently in the entire wizarding war as a whole. But what’s funny is that, despite no other country getting involved, it’s still dubbed the ‘Second Wizarding War’ when only British wizards are only involved.

So basically, unless Tom Riddle and his army of Death Eaters began attacking other parts of the globe, the UK ministry would probably receive more aid. But since it was more of a civil war that slowly grew and ministers trying to deny the events unfolding, it seems like it’s up to school children and their teachers to be the final line of defense against an evil wizard.