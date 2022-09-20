Harry Potter fans can be very creative when it comes to their beloved franchise, often trying to find ways to explain why things happen in the story or add to the lore in their own way. Sometimes, however, they can go a little too far down the rabbit hole as it were, and create entire scenarios and wild theories for the Wizarding World that may leave you raising an eyebrow.

Harry Potter has inspired a huge number of fanfics, with the franchise way up there as having the most fanfics stemming from it on the internet. One of the most popular topics is fans shipping Harry and Draco together in an enemies-to-lovers story arc. But where they acknowledge that they are separate creations merely inspired by J. K. Rowling’s work and that are not canon to the Harry Potter universe, some people have come up with fan theories that they genuinely believe are secretly written into the books.

These theories have been born from fans obsessing over the details or latching onto some far-flung idea and sometimes, they just go a little bit wild. One person on Reddit was curious to hear the “dumbest” fan theories that others had come across, ones that simply don’t make any sense in relation to what Rowling actually wrote.

Some people hate when theories try to absolve obviously hateful characters of their wrongdoings.

One of the easiest ways to discredit this is that before Harry ever came into their lives the Dursleys were already horrible people.

Though this one sounds crazy, even on this Reddit thread there was a lot of support for this theory, but without any evidence whatsoever to back it up, it doesn’t really hold water.

Some people have really convinced themselves of things with literally no facts to back them up.

Ginny and Harry worked so well in the books (even if the on-screen relationship left a lot to be desired) so it’s frustrating that people want to tarnish this with wild fantasies.

Many find this theory irksome, as Mr. and Mrs. Weasley never seemed to care for Harry’s money and Harry had to really push for Fred and George to take it to start their business.

That Ginny drugged Harry seems to be a popular theory though there is plenty of evidence of what it looks like to be under a love spell and according to this user, Harry at no time exhibits these symptoms.

You can’t have it both ways guys, and that would be a heck of a long time to keep an imperious curse going flawlessly with no cracks. It would seem that some fans just really don’t want characters to actually be in love.

At the end of the day, these are fictional characters in a fictional world, so people can think whatever they want. It does make you question their use of logic though, and, whilst making up wild theories about a fictional world is harmless, makes you wonder what other theories they have in general.