Harry Potter Fans Can Now Spend The Night At The Wizard’s Childhood Home

In a time of over-the-top theme parks and festivities, the experience of witnessing authentic movie memorabilia has become harder and harder to come by – or, rather, less appealing. With that said, films are made all around us all the time. If you’re in New York, you walk the streets Scorsese, Allen, and Coppola all built their legacies around. You can grace down the actual Sunset Boulevard in LA, or visit an actual movie studio (I’d recommend the Warner Brothers Studio Tour myself).

Even across the pond, several productions have taken place. One of the most popular of which is the Harry Potter series.

The eight-film-saga, based around J.K. Rowling’s seven magical novels, followed the wizarding exploits of a young orphan boy and included his time at a mammoth school of witchcraft, his dear friendships, and his fiendish rivalry against Voldemort, the Dark Lord. Shot primarily in the United Kingdom, one important piece of Harry’s puzzle is now available to rent out for the night.

And it is that of his childhood home, where his parents sacrificed their lives protecting Harry from Voldemort.

Located in Lavenham, Suffolk, the De Vere House (or as the locals call it, the “Harry Potter House”) has stood proudly for 600 years. Now, its owners Jane and Tony Ranzetta, have transformed it into a guesthouse; for £110 (or around $142), Potterheads all around the world can stay in one of the home’s two guest bedrooms, complete with four-poster beds and an en-suite restroom. Luxury, indeed.

If the site of one of your very favorite literary killings sounds appetizing to you, you should definitely check it out. But another tidbit about the place may interest you too. One of its resident ghosts actually served as the basis to one of, if not Hogwarts’ most famous ghost: Nearly Headless Nick (played so brilliantly by John Cleese)

“In fact, one of the property’s resident ghosts, Sir Francis De Vere, is inspiration for the character of Nearly Headless Nick, Gryffindor’s house ghost who was subject to a botched execution while he was alive,” Tony said according to a report from The Sun. “And John Cleese’s outfit in the films is remarkably similar to the portrait of Francis’ costume in his portrait.”

So Harry Potter fans, let us know. If you ever find yourself over in the United Kingdom, would the De Vere House sound like a possible place for you to stay? But know that if it does, you better be be sure to check under your bed for ghosts.