‘Harry Potter’ fans stupefied after Wizarding World implodes once again as ambitious series is doomed to be left uncompleted

While the Harry Potter franchise is beloved worldwide, its spin-off, Fantastic Beasts, hasn’t enjoyed as much love. Honestly, it’s been a turbulent ride from the start.

What began with so much promise back in 2016 has since unraveled, leaving many fans feeling, well, stupefied. After three films, the ambitious series that was supposed to reveal untold mysteries of the magical universe has officially fizzled out. This means no conclusion, no further insights into Grindelwald and Dumbledore, and no more Newt Scamander.

Eddie Redmayne’s surprising confirmation

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Eddie Redmayne himself addressed the elephant in the room: whether we’re done seeing Newt Scamander on the big screen. When asked if there was any chance the franchise might be resurrected, Redmayne admitted: “I think they probably have [seen the last of Newt]… And that’s as far as I know.”

However, Redmayne did hint that fans might catch a glimpse of Newt in the upcoming Universal theme parks. But it’s pretty clear that any film continuation is a long shot. Just as Fantastic Beasts was coming to an abrupt end, Warner Bros. announced they’d be rebooting Harry Potter as a television series, recasting all the iconic roles and adapting the original seven books for a new generation. This decision has been met with mixed reactions, especially from fans who feel the Fantastic Beasts storyline was left high and dry. And with Fantastic Beasts likely dead in the water, the reboot has some fans scratching their heads. Many feel the franchise didn’t need a full reset but rather a fresh take on untold stories within the same world.

From hype, to development hiccups

The journey of Fantastic Beasts began with the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which quickly charmed audiences. Moreover, it got fans excited about exploring J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World from a fresh angle. Following Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), as he wrangled magical creatures through bustling 1920s New York, Fantastic Beasts felt like the start of something truly special. Warner Bros. thought so too, and had big plans for the franchise—five films that would unravel the lore of Grindelwald, Voldemort, and other legends.

However, things started going off the rails with the second installment, The Crimes of Grindelwald. Instead of focusing on Newt and his magical adventures, the plot veered into heavier topics like political conflicts and secrets around Albus Dumbledore. Then came The Secrets of Dumbledore, which attempted to patch up some of the prior film’s narrative messiness, but couldn’t seem to captivate the audience as the first film had.

Fan reactions: a bittersweet goodbye

As news of Fantastic Beasts’ likely ending circulated, fans took to social media to voice their mixed emotions. Many expressed frustration that the series didn’t keep its focus on Newt’s original adventures, with one fan commenting, “The 1st one was so good, but the 2 plot points should have split at the end. Grindelwald should have been its own thing and Newt should have kept chasing the beast.”

Another chimed in, saying, “I loved it more than Harry Potter,” while others lamented that the franchise’s potential was lost to production issues and recasts. For some, however, the end of Fantastic Beasts feels like a relief. The troubled production, high-profile recasting, and mixed critical reception made it hard for the series to find its footing.

