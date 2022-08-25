‘Harry Potter’ fans want to experience the saga again, but from the perspective of these characters

Harry Potter takes place in two different worlds — the muggle world and the wizarding world. Not to mention, the story expands outside of the UK as there are wizards from America and other sides of Europe. And due to the plethora of characters, fans are sharing which one of them they’d like to see their perspectives if the book series is rewritten from their point of view.

Reddit user u/TheChamberOfHugs asked people on r/HarryPotter which character they’d like to get their point of view throughout the Harry Potter series. What did his classmates from the other houses think about the boy who lived? Or what about the teachers who taught the kid and stuck around during the Battle of Hogwarts? Or the ministry who had to deal with this boy and the people close to him.

Some fans suggested Harry’s friends outside the main trio such as Neville or Luna Lovegood. They were close to Potter during their time in Hogwarts, even if they were not around during the main conflicts. Also, especially for Luna, we get to learn how the other students view them and how it affected their time in school.

Others suggested the headmaster himself, Albus Dumbledore. He pretty much managed the school and ensured that the students were safe, especially in Chamber of Secrets. But why stop there when you could expand it to the school staff? What were the teachers thinking during Harry’s time in Hogwarts?

Some fans want to know how the muggles felt. They lived very ordinary lives before they showed magical potential. Now they’ve been whisked away to a magical world, only to find out that they’re not only classmates with the most popular wizard in the whole wizarding world. Also, they’ve survived multiple dangers the school has faced. More specifically — Dean Thomas, who didn’t know his father was a wizard and believed he was muggle-born.

But most importantly, fans are curious to see Voldemort’s point of view as he slowly regains his powers and body and attempts to kill Harry Potter. What was the big bad thinking behind the scenes, especially when he learns that Harry has arrived at Hogwarts? Would his actions even be justified or was he just a mad wizard?

In the end, Harry Potter has introduced plenty of characters in the wizarding world. And while their stories aren’t as epic compared of the boy who lived, they were involved in his life in one way or another.