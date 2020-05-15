Harry Potter Star Says It Would Be Insanity To Remake The Films

As far as Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) is concerned, Warner’s Harry Potter franchise belongs in the same echelon of film classics like The Godfather and Some Like it Hot – films so expertly crafted that a remake (or reboot) would be verging on “insanity.”

Isaacs spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of the launch of SCOOB! (available today), in which he plays the wicked Dick Dastardly. Truth be told, Isaacs has a long history of playing the bag guy on screen, but perhaps his most famous role can be traced back to the Harry Potter franchise.

And while the Potterverse continues to expand and grow across literature and films (see: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Isaacs believes the original eight movies – the same ones starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, et. al – were “perfectly made at the perfect time,” and should, therefore, remain unsullied by reboots or remakes or any other potential (and unnecessary) cash-grab.

So [the Harry Potter movies are] seven brilliant books that turned into, that were made into eight brilliant movies. Do I think anyone should remake them? As much as I think anyone should remake The Godfather or Some Like it Hot, or anything that was brilliant. I thought they were perfectly made at the perfect time by the perfect people, and that it would be insanity to remake them.

And who would dare argue with Lucius Malfoy? Indeed, Potterheads have been a little spoilt for choice when it comes to new Wizarding World content, given the ongoing Fantastic Beasts prequel series at Warner Bros., and the Cursed Child play, which proved to be a smash hit on the boards.

And in this current crisis, the original team have launched Harry Potter at Home, with the latest phase involving Daniel Radcliffe and some of his co-stars lending their voices to the audiobooks. There are celebrity cameos, too, with Stephen Fry and Newt Scamander himself, Eddie Redmayne, also reading chapters from the first Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or Sorcerer’s Stone for those in the United States).