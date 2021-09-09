Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Shares His Favorite Film In The Series

Everyone has a different Harry Potter movie that is their favorite, but of all opinions, the one that may matter most is the titular star himself, Harry Potter. Or rather the actor who portrayed the character on screen for a decade, Daniel Radcliffe.

In an interview with WIRED, Radcliffe was asked the important question of which film within the iconic fantasy series is his favorite and the actor picked two films from the series, both for different reasons.

“The fifth one, which is not one that most people cite as one of their favorites. But I got to work with Gary Oldman a bunch in it. And I was sort of a little bit older at that point, so I was able to appreciate that more. But to watch probably the last one.”

The fifth installment in the Harry Potter franchise is The Order of the Pheonix which sees Harry forge Dubeldoors army to take a stand after the reemergence of Lord Voldemort and the Ministries denial of the infamous dark wizard being back.

Radcliffe’s reason for citing this as his favorite stems from the experience working alongside legendary actor Gary Oldman who portrayed his uncle Serious Black.

As far as from a watching standpoint, Radcliffe shared that the final film in the series Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part two is his favorite. In this eighth and final entry to the series Harry and Voldemort battle things out to cement the fate of the wizarding world and conclude the story ten years in the making.

With so many great moments and different stories, everyone is going to have a different Harry Potter movie that is their favorite, but for Radcliffe, these are his choices.