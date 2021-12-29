We’re only two days away from the monumental reunion of the Harry Potter cast in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, so you can only imagine how hyped Potterheads must be feeling right now.

This special will feature the return of the main trio, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rubert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), alongside many other supporting cast members like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black.)

In a new sneak peek that promotes this long-anticipated reunion, Watson discusses what it was like to fall for her co-star Tom Felton from the very early days of working on the movie franchise. Of course, as most diehard enthusiasts will probably tell you, the British actress has repeatedly talked about this experience in the past. But watching this innocent juvenile crush get a proper acknowledgment on camera, in an official capacity, no less, where Felton can also discuss his side of things, must truly be an exciting occasion for fans.

Here’s how Watson herself described the ordeal in the sneak peek:

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him,” She admits. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.'”

Of course, while the press has gone crazy over the years with hearsay about the two actors dating, nothing ultimately happened between them, though Felton admits that he was aware of the crush and became “protective” of his co-star.

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,'” He says. “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

The Harry Potter special reunion episode premieres on January 1 on HBO Max.