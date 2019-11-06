Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Says She’s Self-Partnered, Not Single

On top of being a brilliant ambassador and phenomenal actress, Emma Watson is also widely recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world. While this undoubtedly has its perks, it also unfortunately means that she constantly has to address questions from journalists regarding her relationship status.

The Harry Potter star was asked once again about her love life in a recent interview and responded with an answer that generated quite a lot of attention. Rather than refer to herself as “single” or “alone,” Watson decided to unearth a new adjective that has taken the Internet by storm.

In her own words:

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel… I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Stage Mini Harry Potter Reunion 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And just like that the 29-year-old invented a new relationship term. The viability of this buzz word still remains to be seen, but plenty of folks have an opinion on the matter. In fact, much of social media seems to be split on whether or not they approve of Watson’s answer.

While we’re all happy that the actress is comfortable being single, some have questioned why she feels the need to use “self-partnered” as opposed to just saying “single.” More than a few people have suggested that the new identification only adds to the stigma of not having a partner.

Others, however, have embraced the word. They say that the expression is empowering and implies that those who aren’t in a relationship don’t have to feel obligated to constantly be seeking out a partner. Personally, I feel like everyone should be able to identify their dating status however they want. It’s not like it affects anyone else, right?

What do you think about the Harry Potter star’s recent comments, though? Sound off down below and let us know.