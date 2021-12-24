Social media influencer, daughter of Lori Loughlin, fake competitive rower, and Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade Giannulli wasn’t impressed by a certain Harry Potter star when slid into DMs.

During an appearance on E!s Down in the DMs, Giannuli apologetically revealed that Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton once privately reached out to her on Instagram. “I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you,” she said. “But I think you’re probably a really nice person.”

Felton messaged Giannuli, “Hello mate. Dig your work,” accompanied by a snake emoji. Harry Potter fans will surely recognize the significance as the snake is the symbol of Slytherin, the Hogwarts Academy house that Felton’s Draco Malfoy was a member of. However, it turns out Felton may have underestimated the universal appeal of the Harry Potter books and movies.

Giannulli explained that “I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies, so I didn’t get the joke.” She went on to explain, “most people would probably understand [the snake] and be excited by it,” but that it failed to register anything but confusion with her. “I didn’t respond, and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it, and I didn’t respond, so that’s also rude of me. I just need to watch more movies.”

Giannulli has been making headlines recently for dating Australian actor and heartthrob Jacob Elordi after they were spotted recently on a date in Los Angeles. He was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

Felton was previously in a long-term relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon from April 2008 until early 2016. Gordon played Draco Malfoy’s wife in the epilogue scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. His current relationship status is unknown, but it is statistically likely that the snake move worked on someone.

Catch Felton in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – the Reunion set to stream on HBOMax on New Year’s Day.