Harry, Ron, and Hermione are back in first look at ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

Harry Potter fans are mere weeks away from the 20th Anniversary reunion and now HBO has released the first look image of the core three.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively have not been seen together since the end of Deathly Hallows Part Two, and now they reunite driving fans to tears of joy.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

Other stars confirmed for the reunion are Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and many more.

Fans can expect the cast and crew to reflect back on the making of the films and the legacy that Harry Potter has created over the past 20 years, and how it continues to impact generations to come.

In the meantime, we can all cry from Emma Watson’s heartfelt response to the announcement of the reunion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on HBOMax, January 1, 2022.