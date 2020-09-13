Harry Styles Reportedly Eyed For Role In Marvel’s X-Men Reboot

It would appear that former One Direction member and teen heartthrob Harry Styles is determined to pursue a sideline in the acting industry, but he won’t just sign up for every major project that gets thrown his way. Which is to be expected when he made his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, the acclaimed World War II drama that raked in over $500 million at the box office and scored eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture.

The 26 year-old gave a good account of himself as a young soldier, and didn’t stick out like a sore thumb among the cast of unknowns despite being a world famous pop star. Having turned down the opportunity to join The Little Mermaid remake, Styles has officially chosen his next big screen part after signing on to Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s star-studded thriller Don’t Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, having replaced Shia LaBeouf in what hardly seems like a straight swap.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rumors were making the rounds earlier this week that Styles had been cast in a top secret role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, and while that doesn’t seem to be true, we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano would be in The Mandalorian and the Fast & Furious franchise is headed to space, both of which were correct – that Marvel is indeed eyeing him for an MCU project and they currently want him in their X-Men reboot.

According to our intel, Styles is being looked at for the part of Pyro. It’s unclear if he’s been formally approached, and the studio is no doubt eyeing numerous individuals for the part, but we’re told that they’re indeed interested in him. And if he can prove himself as an actor over the next several years, then Harry Styles could turn out to be a shrewd acquisition for the X-Men reboot. Even if some sections of the fanbase would inevitably criticize the decision based on how he initially shot to fame.