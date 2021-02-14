Harry Styles Reportedly Has A Secret MCU Role in [SPOILERS]

It would appear that former One Direction member Harry Styles is set to be the latest world famous pop star to transition towards the silver screen at the height of their popularity. The 27 year-old gave a surprisingly solid performance in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, made all the more impressive when his sheer level of fame could have made his presence in the gritty World War II epic a distraction, and it looks as though he’s caught the acting bug in a big way.

Having turned down the role of Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and laughed off talk of him becoming the next James Bond, blockbuster cinema didn’t seem to be in his immediate future, though. Instead, Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming star studded psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, while he also recently boarded literary adaptation My Policeman.

However, there’s been talk that Styles was being eyed for a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even speculation that he’d already filmed a top secret cameo in one of the franchise’s upcoming blockbusters. We’ve now heard from our sources – the sames ones who told us Jaimie Alexander and Rachel McAdams would be back for Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before either was confirmed – that the mystery appearance could be in Eternals.

While specifics on who Harry Styles will be playing remain unclear, it would at least give him the opportunity to reunite with Dunkirk co-star Barry Keoghan, who will be seen as Druig. Chloe Zhao’s cosmic superhero epic has been in the can for a long time now but we still haven’t seen any official images or footage, but Marvel will probably try and keep any surprise guests under wraps until Eternals hopefully arrives in November.