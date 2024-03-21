Has the new James Bond actor officially been announced?

It’s been a long wait for James Bond fans, as there hasn’t been any firm news regarding the iconic British spy since Daniel Craig’s final mission in No Time to Die ended in a fiery explosion.

We all knew it was only a matter of time before the British super spy would be returning with a different face, but nobody expected the wait to be two and a half years! During this Bondless period, the internet was filled with speculation as to who could fill Craig’s shoes. Names that frequently popped up included Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and many more.

Lots of fans were hopeful that Henry Cavill would take the role considering he’s been in practically every other spy franchise as of late. Anyway, it doesn’t matter now as that wait appears to finally be over.

According to The Sun, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be receiving his license to kill, with many major outlets reporting that the Kick-Ass star has been offered the role and could be signing the contract this week. Whilst he will no doubt make a great Bond some were disappointed with the choice, many were still holding out hope that Henry Cavill would be offered the role. We wanted him in a Bond film and instead we got Argylle, what a cruel world we live in. Although, then again, Cavill is off doing bigger and better things anyway, he doesn’t need Bond.

Has the new Bond actor been officially announced?

Whilst it has yet to be 100% confirmed it’s looking pretty likely judging by the amount of outlets claiming the Avengers: Age of Ultron star has been offered the role. The Sun claimed that a “source” had confirmed that “Aaron is going to sign the contract in the coming days.” Of course, it’s possible that this could still turn out to be wrong as neither Taylor-Johnson, nor the production company have made an official announcement confirming whether he’s been offered the role or not.

Whilst it’s certainly looking like a foregone conclusion at this point, it’s worth waiting for an announcement of some sort, either from EON Productions, MGM, or the actor himself. Even if he has been offered the role it doesn’t sound like he’s signed anything yet, so things could change.

It’s likely there won’t be any official confirmation of the role going to Taylor-Johnson until after he’s signed that dotted line. Our advice, wait and see.