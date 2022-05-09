Hate jumpscares? MCU fan puts together ‘Doctor Strange 2’ guide to help nervous moviegoers

You can learn when the jumpscares occur so they don't get you.

Doctor Strange 2 is a bit scarier than other MCU flicks, but one Redditor cataloged the jumpscares for fearful fans. The user, who was so considerate about the film’s traumatic potential that they didn’t just list the scares, but described their intensity (and hid them in consideration of fans that love jumpscares and don’t want them spoiled), goes by IGotSatan. Here are IGotSatan’s findings:

“There are 8 particular moments when an unexpected event occurs. These are all of equal or lower intensity than jump scares in other Marvel films like The Eternals [sic] or Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Before describing the moments, the Redditor explained how one can use them to their advantage:

“If you don’t wish to be surprised, simply remember the cues for these scenes which I have listed below. Knowing these events in advance makes it unlikely that they will have any effect on you. They are described in as generic terms as possible to avoid plot spoilers”

Eight jumpscares pale in comparison to most definitional horror films. “Where’s The Jump?,” the web’s foremost authority on jumpscares, found 32 of them in The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, the highest count in their database. Unsurprisingly, the site doesn’t have a listing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thus, IGotSatan concluded:

“Multiverse Of Madness is made primarily for Marvel fans rather than horror fans. It is within the confines of a PG-13 Disney Movie which has older kids in the audience. With that in mind, it should be possible for non-horror fans to enjoy this movie as they would with any other Marvel release.”

Read IGotSatan’s full, uncensored report if you wish to strengthen yourself before watching Doctor Strange 2, which appears in theaters across the country.