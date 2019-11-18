New Photos Show Off The Haunted Real-Life House From The Conjuring

James Wan’s supernatural horror flick The Conjuring was a major success at the box office when it released back in 2013. Not only did the movie make a staggering $319.5 million on a mere $20 million dollar budget, but it also resonated surprisingly well with both critics and horror fans alike. However, you want to know what was truly remarkable about the pic? Surely, it’s got to be the fact that the movie was based on real life events, right?

That’s right, the creepy house featured in The Conjuring was based on an actual real life property located in Rhode Island. Strangely enough, the house was recently purchased by Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, and according to them, it’s genuinely haunted. Spooky, huh?

Apparently, it’s very similar to when the real life Warrens first investigated the residence. The pair bought the farmhouse – otherwise known as the Old Arnold estate – in June of 2019. Although the two insist that the house is rife with supernatural activity, the duo have also said they’re able to deal with the situation because they’re trained paranormal investigators.

Cory has described that they’ve witnessed “doors opening, footsteps and knocks.” Furthermore, he also finds it “a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, (but) it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on …” We don’t doubt it, and for a look at the house, just check out the gallery down below.

Of course, The Conjuring house has had a long-winded history littered with supernatural goings on across eight different generations. These horrific events range from drowning, murder, and hanging, for several unfortunate victims.

Even though the film followed the real life events of the Perron family, it’s fascinating to know that – even to this day – paranormal investigators still believe that the house is genuinely haunted. As you can imagine, it makes the franchise seem that little bit more relevant.

But how about you? Would you want to visit the real life house from The Conjuring? Or would you – like me – give it a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.