Have yourself a creepy little Christmas with the ‘Hereditary’ gingerbread house kit

Browse any list of the scariest horror movies of all time and there’s a pretty good chance the A24 classic Hereditary will be on it. The 2018 film will stay with you forever, and that’s all the more reason to get a fun Hereditary-themed gingerbread house.

Remember how the movie started with all those miniatures? Now you can own a miniature of your own. That’s right, one of the most terrifying scenes in the movie can come to life in your very own kitchen.

On the order page, A24 calls it a “new family tradition.” Here’s the rest of the product info:

“Specialty gingerbread house kit including a cast iron mold plate, plastic treehouse base, recipe card, instruction booklet, and a tealight to illuminate your treehouse at night. Cast iron base builds one complete treehouse, as well as a gingerbread Peter, Paimon, and worshippers.”

Yay, you can even make the naked old people worshippers and the tortured son who accidentally kills his sister and who’s completely possessed by some weird demon that makes you rich. Take a look at some of these sweet shots:

A24

A24

The set weighs almost 10 pounds and ships by December 9. It comes with “food-safe ABS plastic, the base includes a forest-floor textured base plate, four ‘birch’ legs, a platform, and a ladder.”

The set is completely cute if you have never seen the movie. It is 10 levels of f**cked up if you have, which is maybe the point. Regardless, you’ll surely make your own Christmas a merry one with the official “Hereditary Gingerbread Treehouse.”

Also, if you haven’t seen Hereditary and you don’t mind being scarred for life, then get on it. Happy holidays!