Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner Says He’s Missing His Fellow Avengers

With the upcoming Hawkeye TV show, Clint Barton is set to finally break away from his fellow Avengers for his own series of small screen adventures. But while the fans are excited to see the MCU’s greatest archer go solo, it seems that Jeremy Renner is still pining for the days when he was one of the gang.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of himself with Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, along with the following caption:

“I am missing the heck out of this crew! Anyone else ?”

With Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. now out of the game, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see the original “A6” team together again. Still, though the recent Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the Marvel franchise, all three actors in Renner’s picture are confirmed to return for the MCU’s Phase 4.

In Johansson’s case, the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie is finally arriving in theaters on May 1st of next year, though given the character’s demise in Endgame, the film is expected to serve as the heroine’s swan song. Hemsworth, meanwhile, will reprise his role as the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he’ll be passing the hammer on to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. After that, there’s been much speculation that he’ll show up once more in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though such hearsay has yet to be confirmed.

As for Hawkeye, the hero’s upcoming Disney Plus show will see Clint Barton train a young Kate Bishop as his successor. We’ll see how Clint fares without his super-powered peers around to lend a hand when the series premieres in the fall of 2021.