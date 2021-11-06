Hawkeye Directors Tease An Absurd Christmas Adventure

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye might be the fifth streaming exclusive of the year to hail from the all-conquering franchise, but it’s also the first to feature more than one director calling the shots.

WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Kari Skogland, Loki‘s Kate Herron and What If…?‘s Bryan Andrews all shouldered the behind the camera burden on their own, but the upcoming holiday-themed action adventure is deviating from the template.

Saturday Night Live veteran Rhys Thomas is directing half of the six episodes, with the duo of Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood helming the other three, although you may know them better as Bert and Bertie. In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Bert teased that Hawkeye is going to be an absurd and unexpected entry into MCU canon.

“It’s genuinely not what you expect from Marvel. It’s an absurd Christmas story. Just starting from that point, tonally, I was tickled. What does that mean? And it’s throughout the whole series. It’s not what you’re expecting it to be.”

We’re fully in favor of the MCU mixing it up at every available opportunity, and a festive six-parter that finds Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton forging a reluctant alliance with fan-turned-protege Kate Bishop certainly ticks that box, and there’s even adorable animal sidekick Lucky the Pizza Dog thrown in for good measure to ensure that Hawkeye will comfortably stand out from the pack when it comes to Disney Plus on November 24.