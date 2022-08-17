‘Hawkeye’ directors to make ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ attraction-inspired movie for Disney

Big Thunder Mountain won’t just be another attraction to visit at Disneyland, but soon the ride will receive its own feature film from the creative minds behind Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, directors Bert and Bertie will direct the upcoming film for Disney after having taken the director’s seat for multiple episodes of the Avengers member Hawkeye’s show.

For those who aren’t familiar with Big Thunder Mountain, the ride takes place during the gold rush of the 1800s as it suffers a different natural event depending on the Disney park you are visiting. These include a flash flood, earthquake, or tsunami.

The film will be produced by LuchyChap Entertainment and Scott Free, the production studio owned by Ridley Scott. A script will be written by Kieran and Michele Mulroney. Film fans may be familiar with their work on Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows or the 2017 Power Rangers film.

While this would seem the be the biggest attempt at bringing Big Thunder Mountain to the screen, it isn’t the first. A decade ago an attempt was made to produce a show based on the ride, but after a pilot was developed the show never made its way to air.

With many unique rides at its disposal, it shouldn’t come as any shock that Disney has plans to craft a Big Thunder Mountain film. Previously the company has found success with Pirates of the Caribbean which went from being an attraction to a massive film franchise.

Right now this is all the news available related to the film, but perhaps more insight will become available as development continues.